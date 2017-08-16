Employment Opportunities 8-16-17

DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.

CYF

(Children, Youth, and Families) Specialist

FT position in a domestic violence agency;

Provides intimate partner violence-related consultation, outreach, and training to CYF caseworkers and services to CYF-involved families experiencing intimate partner violence. College degree; Act 33, 34 & FBI clearances required. Excellent benefits; salary low $30,000’s annually. Send cover letter and resume to molinaron@wcspittsburgh.org by 8/10/17.

PSYCHIATRIST

in Pittsburgh, PA.

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Psychiatrist to examine, diagnose and treat psychiatric patients; responsible for the clinical management of patients within the Adult Mood and Anxiety Service Line. Requirements: Medical degree; must have completed a U.S. accredited residency training program in Psychiatry; must have a valid Pennsylvania medical license; must have a current DEA certificate. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1700017D in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

Orthopaedic Surgeon

UPMC Community Medicine, Inc. seeks an Orthopaedic Surgeon in Allegheny and Butler Counties, Pennsylvania and Jefferson County, Ohio to diagnose and treat muscoluskeletal problems through the use of medical, physical, and rehabilitive methods, as well as surgery. Daily diagnosis and treatment for fractures and dislocations; torn ligaments, sprains and strains; tendon injuries, pulled muscles, and bursitis; arthritis and osteoporosis; and abnormalities of fingers and toes. Supervises one (1) Physician Assistant. Must have Medical degree or foreign equivalent; must have completed four (4) years of postgraduate training in Orthopaedics; must have completed one (1) year of fellowship training in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine; must have valid PA and OH medical licenses. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 17000171 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

Associate Director

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary is seeking an Associate Director for its World Mission Initiative to nurture missionary vocation and cultivate missional congregations through programs to Seminary students and faculty and to congregations and middle judicatories in our region.

The Associate Director will partner with the New Wilmington Mission Conference, the Presbyterian Church (USA), and other denominational mission organizations, churches and individuals regionally and overseas.

PCUSA knowledge, along with cross-cultural awareness is required. M.Div. degree is normally required, along with a minimum of 4 years’ experience in cross-cultural mission work.

Applicants must provide cover letter, resume, and the names and contact information for three references. Materials should be submitted to the Associate Director – World Mission Initiative Interview Committee at wmisearch@pts.edu. The interview committee will begin its review of applications on September 1, 2017.

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary affirms the commitment of the PCUSA to a diverse workplace and equal opportunity. The Seminary also complies with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and executive orders relating to equal opportunity in employment.

WPXI-TV MULTIPLATFORM PRODUCER

Producer, writer and creator of original content for WPXI.com and social media platforms. Experience shooting and editing video and comfortable appearing on camera. Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, Marketing or similar field preferred. EOE. Contact:

http://tinyurl.com/WPXIMPP

