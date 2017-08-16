Bids and Proposals 8-16-17

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Allegheny County Jail Vocational Training. Proposals are due by: 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 8, 2017.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive sealed bids for the Fourth Floor Terrace South Replacement. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Thomas P. Ryser, Jr.- E-mail: tryser@pgh-sea.com, Telephone: 412-393-0200 Facsimile: 412-393-7104. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055. Additional information on the project can also be found of Accu-Copy’s website at http://www.accu-copy.com.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Bid Package Name: Fourth Floor Terrace South Replacement

Bid Package Available: August 16, 2017

Approximate Value: $300,000

Pre-Bid Meeting Time/Date/Location: 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 24, 2017

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Sports & Exhibition Authority, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

DOCUMENT 00030-AA

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Separate and sealed Proposals will be received at the Office of Procurement, Allegheny County Airport Authority, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 until 1:00 P.M. prevailing local time, SEPTEMBER 6, 2017, and bids will be publicly opened and read by the Airport Authority in Conference Room C, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370, one half hour later, for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

AIRPORT AUTHORITY

PROJECT NUMBER 8E1-17-REBID

AIRFIELD LIGHTING CABLE REPLACEMENT

AT

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A pre-bid conference will be held in Conference Room A, Fourth Floor, in the Landside Building, Pittsburgh International Airport, at 1:00 p.m., on AUGUST 22, 2017.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, must be paid on these projects.

Proposals must be made on the Authority’s form and in accordance with the Plans and Specifications and the “Instructions to Bidders”’.

The non-refundable charge for the Bid Documents and a Disk containing the Plans and Specifications is $150.00; mailing can be arranged for an additional $75.00 charge – for mailing information call 412-472-3677 or 412-472-3663.

This project has DBE participation goals; DBE firms must be certified with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program) (PA UCP). Firms must be certified prior to award of contract. A searchable database of DBE firms can be found on the PA UCP web site: http://www.paucp.com

The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty [60] days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.

To view a complete advertisement, which is also included in the bidding documents visit www.flypittsburgh.com under doing business with us – business opportunities or call 412-472-3663 or 412-472-3677, or 412-472-3543.

Christina A. Cassotis

Chief Executive Officer

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

AIRPORT AUTHORITY

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The City of Pittsburgh, Office of the Controller (City) is interested in an application that will allow citizens to report fraud, waste, and abuse from a mobile device. Those interested in responding may obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) at the City Controller’s Office, 1st Floor City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, Pa 15219 or by emailing ryan.herbinko@pittsburghpa.gov. Responses will be accepted until 4pm, September 13, 2017.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY of Pittsburgh will receive bids from qualified contractors for remediation and/or demolition of nine structures: a 2 1/2 story single family house located at 9 Shetland Avenue (Larimer), a 3 story townhouse located at 12 Reed Street (Crawford-Roberts), a 2 story townhouse located at 127 Trent Street (Middle Hill), a 2 1/2 story single family house located at 618 N. Dallas Avenue (Homewood West), a 2 story townhouse located at 111 Carrington Street (Central Northside), a 2 story single family house located at 6369 East Liberty Boulevard (Larimer), 2 story commercial building located at 7249 Frankstown Avenue (Homewood North), 2 story commercial building located at 624 E. Ohio St. (East Allegheny)., and a 3 1/2 story commercial building located at 628 E. Ohio St. (East Allegheny) REMEDIATION ONLY – NO DEMOLITION, and all work incidental thereto required to complete Scattered Sites Demolition and Site Clearance Contract No. 11, until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Wednesday, the 6th day of September, 2017, at its office, 11th floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Conference Room on the 11th floor.

Contract documents will be available on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, in the Engineering and Construction Department, 11th Floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, upon a non-refundable payment of TWENTY-FIVE ($25.00) DOLLARS made payable to the URA of Pittsburgh. CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Contract documents will not be mailed.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory bid bond, executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety in a dollar amount equal to 5% of the total bid, shall be submitted. Each bid submittal must include the Bid, Non-collusion Affidavit of Prime Bidder, Bid Bond, Statement of Bidders Qualifications, and Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

Wages paid on this project shall not be less than the minimum wages determined by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as set forth in the contract documents.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements. The Contractor must assure that applicants and employees are not discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, ancestry, national origin, age or sexual preference, gender identity, gender expression, political and/or union affiliation.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh requires that all bidders complete and submit Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids prior to awarding the Contract.

URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

Robert Rubinstein

Executive Director

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on September 13, 2017 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

FY17 GARAGE BUS LIFT IMPROVEMENTS

EAST LIBERTY GARAGE &

ROSS GARAGE

CONTRACT NO. SYS-17-09-G,-P,-E

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, material, tools, equipment and incidentals necessary for the installation of new 3-post scissor style and 2-post scissor style lifts at the East Liberty and Ross Garage facilities. This shall include, but is not limited to, concrete slab replacements, floor drains and piping and electrical connections.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after August 14, 2017 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cindy Denner – Authority

(412) 566-5117

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: Cindy Denner

Email: cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 AM EST Pre-Bid Conference

August 29, 2017 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

Neal H. Holmes Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, 5th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory,

but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tour immediately following

the Pre-Bid Conference. All participants

must provide and wear safety vests

and proper footwear. Transportation

for the Site Tour will not be provided.

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

September 13, 2017 Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time, TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following supplies:

ROCK SALT & ICE MELT

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

Request for Proposals (RFP)

For a

Fund Accounting

Software Solution

Advertisement 2017

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide a Fund Accounting Software Solution as more fully described in the RFP document.

RFP Packets will be available Tuesday August 15, 2017 after 3:00 p.m. EST on the Authority’s website at www.pittsburghparking.com and at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A non-mandatory pre-proposal conference will be held at the Authority’s main office on Tuesday August 22, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Prospective proposers are required to submit three (3) hard copies of the proposal and three (3) electronic copies in the form of USB drive of the proposal, in a clearly marked and sealed envelope by 3:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday September 6, 2017.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, September 5, 2017. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered. All late and electronic bids will be rejected and will not be considered for award.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

LAB TESTING

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA84

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Contract/Procurement Specialist, via e-mail: jtracey@pgh2o.com, no later than August 28, 2017.

This project is for the contracting of laboratory testing of water samples for various components.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the bid due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to Contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: