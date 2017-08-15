Paying homage to ‘Mugsy’ Moore, Pittsburgh’s first Black Police Chief, 10 years after his death

Pittsburgh’s first Black police chief remembered

On the tenth anniversary of his death, family, friends and colleagues celebrated the life and legacy of William “Mugsy” Moore in what was titled, “A Day of Remembrance.”

Moore, who died Aug. 6, 2007 at age 81, was the first Black chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police who, many say, was revered in the community. He served in that capacity from April 1986 until his retirement in May 1987. Moore’s work in law enforcement started decades before, with assignments such as directing traffic on the North Side, to becoming commander of the Hill District station.

The purpose of the Aug. 6 event at Freedom Unlimited in the Hill District was to bring together all those who knew and worked with him over the years.

Doris Hilliard worked as his assistant in the 1960s and said he was instrumental in paving the way for officers of color in Pittsburgh. “I’m just proud of having been an employee of the City of Pittsburgh working with ‘Mugsy’ Moore starting in 1966,” she said. “Many people of color wouldn’t be employed here if it wasn’t for him. There were 1,280 employees in the department which included all positions from officers to the office, and only 106 African Americans. It has grown significantly over the years and he had a lot to do with that.”

Maurita Bryant, assistant superintendent for the Allegheny County police department, shared many stories of Moore, one of which included his connection to the community at-large. “This has been 10 years today. Ten years since we lost one of the greatest men in our profession. The significance of this day is that we don’t want to forget him or his legacy. We needed a lawmaker on our side and that man was Bill Moore,” referring to an ally within the police force in addition to Pittsburgh’s Black community.

