Homestead Community Day, July 29 – Fun-filled, informative…and horses!

HOMESTEAD COMMUNITY DAY, held July 29, was a daylong event of fun and fellowship, while vendors from a number of community organizations provided valuable information to residents. The event was held at Homestead’s Frick Park.

