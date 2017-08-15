Metro
Homestead Community Day, July 29 – Fun-filled, informative…and horses!


Courier Newsroom, Photos by Rob Taylor Jr.
THETA PHI SIGMA Christian Sorority Inc., Jeremiah Nu Chapter, was representin’ with Monica Brown, Shamiah Culverson, president Alexis Morris, Tatum Clemons and Savanna Harris.

HOMESTEAD COMMUNITY DAY, held July 29, was a daylong event of fun and fellowship, while vendors from a number of community organizations provided valuable information to residents. The event was held at Homestead’s Frick Park.

 

