'Atlanta' Season 2 Coming Soon, Donald Glover Says

‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Coming Soon, Donald Glover Says

"I'm not the type of person to rush anything," the multi-talented artist said in a recent interview.


Music artist, actor, and comedian Donald Glover revealed details on the second season of Atlanta.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on BBC Radio 1, Glover said the upcoming season is almost finished, after reported delays.

“I’m not the type of person to rush anything,” he tells the news outlet. “I feel like if you rush it, you’ll start to get something you don’t want and then you start to question why you even liked it. I’m not gonna make anything until it’s ready. But to be completely honest, it’s almost ready. I’m pretty happy with a lot of the things, and I think it’s better than the first season.”

Living in London, since January, Glover has been busy with several high-profile projects coming up aside from Atlanta. He is playing the Star Wars character Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo film, and voicing Simba in Jon Favreau’s The Lion King live-action remake, and an animated Deadpool series for FX.

The first season of Atlanta was popular and critically acclaimed. At one point, FX says it was the highest rated “basic-cable primetime scripted debut in more than three years among the all-important adults 18–49 demo.” The show secured a second season fairly early, and later won an Emmy.

Listen to Glover’s full interview with Zane Lowe here.

Joshua Adams is a journalist and adjunct instructor from Chicago – @JournoJoshua

