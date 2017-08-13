Mike Brown Memorial Rebuilt For 3rd Anniversary Of Uprising Against Police Brutality

Three years after his murder shook the world, a cadre of residents remembered Mike Brown, visiting the site where he was shot by ex-White officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. About two dozen residents and activists gathered at the site, where the body of the unarmed 18-year-old was left on the ground for four hours, to rebuild the memorial, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Activist Meldon Moffitt called the memorial located at Canfield Drive in the Canfield Green apartment complex “ground zero.” He told the gathering that they could never forget. Residents laid stuffed animals, a heart-shaped balloon and lit candles at the memorial site. Drivers who were passing by shouted their support to the small gathering.

In 2015, a permanent memorial plaque was installed on the sidewalk near the location where the shooting occurred. According to Mike Brown’s father, the items that constituted the original memorial had become a safety hazard and were placed in the care of the local branch of the Urban League for a future exhibit. However, the fate of those items was disputed by Ferguson residents and the Urban League when items from the memorial were allegedly spotted in a dumpster.

For Moffitt, the small gathering was proof that the community was still in mourning even if the media moment had passed. “We’re still out here letting our voices be heard,” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “There are other people who got a lot of attention at that time, then they disappeared. Where are they now?”

SOURCE: ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

SEE ALSO:

Speaking Truth To Power: My Visit To The White House After Ferguson