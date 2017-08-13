Black leaders denounce violent Charlottesville rally

Black leaders denounce violent Charlottesville rally

Many Black leaders are blaming President Donald Trump for encouraging bigotry.


NewsOne Staff
Several Black activists, journalists, and political leaders have denounced a White supremacist rally that has stirred chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia, reports the Huffington Post.

According to the outlet, some of the Black leaders blamed President Donald Trump for encouraging hate and bigotry. Amongst the leaders who have taken to social media to speak out about the violent clash between White supremacist groups and protesters include Derrick Johnson, interim president of the NAACP, activists Bree Newsome and DeRay Mckesson, and Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now.”

Justin Fairfax, a Black man who is running for lieutenant governor in Virginia, told the Huffington Post that the city of Charlottesville can’t allow individuals who spew hate to cause division and that the violent protest is a sign that “political rhetoric” should be toned down.

“We cannot allow hate mongers to divide us and make us forget our core beliefs of fairness and inclusion in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Fairfax, according to the outlet. “We must be deliberate and transcend politics to stand united against those who want to divide communities.”

The Huffington Post reports that the rally has taken a deadly turn. One person died and 19 were injured after a vehicle struck a crowd. On Saturday, two Virginia state troopers died when their helicopter crashed in Albemarle County as they were traveling to respond to the riot.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

