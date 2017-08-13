Metro
Basketball, healthy eating focus of Jakim Donaldson basketball camp, July 26-28


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
The P.R.O.M.I.S.E. Jakim Donaldson basketball camp was held July 26-28 at Pittsburgh Perry High School, and, as always, the 50 or so youth attendees left the camp with even more knowledge.

JAKIM DONALDSON speaks with kids at his annual P.R.O.M.I.S.E. basketball camp. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

Knowledge about the game of basketball, including ball-handling, shooting, etc., but new this year, Charles X. Cook, a fitness and physical instructor, talked to the youth about the effects of excessive sugar consumption.

Jakim Donaldson, an Oliver High School graduate, is a professional basketball player in Europe. His father, Jay Donaldson, helped found P.R.O.M.I.S.E., which stands for Protecting and Restoring the Order of Mankind with the Initiative of Serving Elders, after Jay Donaldson’s son, Jehru, was murdered in 2007 in an attempted carjacking.

 

