Race & The NFL: A Timeline

Colin Kaepernick’s on-the-field activism has many fans talking about dealing with race in the NFL.


From Charles Follis being the first Black professional football player to Colin Kaepernick’s on-the-field activism, race has always been a hurdle in the NFL.

Follis made his first appearance in 1902 as part of the Shelby Blues and it’d be another 18 years before a Black man—named Fritz Pollard—would be considered for a coaching job and dominate his first season. The league may now be 70% Black, but being vocal about your views as a Black man can get you shunned from the league.

Check out the journey of Black players in the NFL here.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. We honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

