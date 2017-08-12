Race & The NFL: A Timeline

From Charles Follis being the first Black professional football player to Colin Kaepernick’s on-the-field activism, race has always been a hurdle in the NFL.
Follis made his first appearance in 1902 as part of the Shelby Blues and it’d be another 18 years before a Black man—named Fritz Pollard—would be considered for a coaching job and dominate his first season. The league may now be 70% Black, but being vocal about your views as a Black man can get you shunned from the league.
Check out the journey of Black players in the NFL here.
SOURCE: Cassius
7 photos Launch gallery
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Keeping the ‘fro in shape is a must.Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 2 of 7
3. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 3 of 7
4. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom.”- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 4 of 7
5. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 5 of 7
6. #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. “- MLKSource:Instagram 7 of 7
