Lifestyles Report …What is a patriot? (Debbie’s Column August 9)

I never thought I would pay so much attention to politics, but like so many of my friends, I now start the day with a small dose of CNN to see what the state of our country is. During this last year I have noticed so many people introduced as patriots. What makes one a patriot? Instead of going to the internet, I decided to pull out my trusty hard copy dictionary. Patriot: one who loves his or her country and supports its authority and interests.

Things that make you go hmmm. I love this country and can’t imagine living anywhere else.Now this part about supporting “its authority and interests” needs a little more clarity. I respect authority, does that count? Then I looked at the next word “patriotic,” inspired by patriotism, befitting or characteristic of a patriot. Then there was “patriotism,” love for or devotion to one’s country. To what extent is this devotion? Do you need to serve in the military to be considered patriotic? Do I need to fly a flag continually at my home or is it ok to just display it on a few holidays? Did you know that there is a Patriots’ Day? Since 1969 it is recognized on the third Monday in April as a legal holiday in Massachusetts and Maine (which until the Missouri Compromise of 1820 was part of Massachusetts) in commemoration of the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775.

