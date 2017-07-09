Yes, Deer: Zendaya Comes Out In Slay Mode With Earth Colored Dress

Actress Zendaya keeps serving up fashion freshness as she posed in her latest look at the Vogue Paris Foundation Gala in Paris, France on Tuesday night wearing an original from Viktor & Rolf Fall 2016 Couture Collection.

The ruffled earth-colored dress gave an interesting clash of nature, dazzle and beige tones as Zendaya made her presence known at the gala. The design featured a blend of green, brown and creme ruffles with large silver and gold sequins on her right side. In the middle of the dress was a picture of a deer with a forest in the background.

She paired the earthy-themed look with beige colored stilettos that worked perfectly with her evening look.

Her flawless makeup was definitely a plus, wearing a peach colored hue for her lips while keeping her blush a smooth natural color that blended well with her dress. The 19-year old went with a relaxed updo to show off her facial features as well. Zendaya is known for bringing it when it comes to fashion. Is she keeping her winning streak going with this dress? We want to hear your thoughts.

