Hip-Hop artist Nicki Minaj performed at the NBA Awards After Party this week in a yellow ruffled number designed by Roberto Cavalli with a pair of ultra glitzy thigh high boots by UrbanOG.

This mini-cut ruffled dress was no joke. Priced at $19,000.00, the lace dress featured layers of detailed ruffles through out the sleeves while the shoulders were cut out. The yellow color was accented with hints of white on the chest and lower part of the skirt. The killer thigh high boots were customized with A-Morir crystals, making Nicki’s bling game out of control.

No diss track seems to be ruffling Nicki the way this dress is doing right now. Is she giving you unbothered but definitely ruffled with this look? Give us a Haute or Naught vote below!

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Ruffle In Roberto Cavalli was originally published on hellobeautiful.com