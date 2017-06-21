Employment Opportunities 6-21-17

DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.

Seneca Valley School District –

Speech and Language Pathologist PK-12

Full-time position available for the 2017-18 school year; PA Speech and Language Impaired PK-12 and Certification of Clinical Competence required. Submit required information to: https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Applications accepted until June 30, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

Computer/IT: Industrial Scientific

Corporation seeks Lead Business Analyst–Manufacturing & Supply Chain to work in Pittsburgh, PA. Act as intrmdiary btwn busnss commnty & techncl community wrkng w/ IT prjct teams & busnss countrprts to collct, clarify & translat busnss reqrmnts into documntatn & concptl dsgns from which applctns & solutns are dvlpd. Degree & commensurate exp. req’d. Apply to job #513 online at: www.indsci.com/careers.

CORRECTIONAL OFFICER, PART-TIME

ALLEGHENY COUNTY JAIL

The Allegheny County Jail is accepting applications for Part Time Correctional Officers. All applications must be submitted before Monday, June 26, 2017 at 11:59 PM. For application requirements, job description, and salary information please visit http://alleghenycounty.us/careers or call 412-350-6830.

Senior Budget Analyst

California University of Pennsylvania seeks to hire a Senior Budget Analyst. The Senior Budget Analyst will report to the Associate Vice President for Administration and Finance and is responsible for assisting with the preparation, day-to-day oversight, and management of the University’s operating budgets totaling nearly $150 million. A bachelor’s degree in accounting or related field and at least five years of progressive leadership experience in budgeting, finance or accounting, preferably in higher education, is required. Must be skilled in the advanced use of Microsoft Excel. Experience using SAP is strongly preferred. For a detailed job description, position requirements and instructions for application, visit http://www.calu.edu; click on Employment, then Staff Positions. All applicants must apply online.

Integrity, Civility and Responsibility are the official core values of

California University of Pennsylvania.

Cal U is M/F/V/D/AA/EEO.

PPG, a $15 billion leading producer of coatings and fiber glass products, is seeking talented people for full-time openings as Production Operators at its Springdale, PA coatings plant. The position requires experience in a production environment, strong communication skills, teamwork skills and basic math skills. High school diploma or equivalent is required.

The position entails blending, measuring and procuring raw materials to manufacture industrial coatings. Once completed, materials are packaged for shipment to customers.

Starting salary is $14.62/hr. with vacation, holidays and benefits. In approximately 1 year you may reach the full base hourly rate of $18.34/hr. for a Large Work Cell Operator.

Applicants must apply on line at www.jobsppg.com

When asked to select the location…

select Springdale Plant

When asked to select the

position…select Springdale

Plant Production

All candidates must apply using this website. Resumes and phone calls will not be accepted at the facility.

Learn more about PPG at www.ppg.com

Applicants must have the legal right to work in the United States

PPG prides itself on the quality of its employees and as such, candidates who receive a job offer will be required to successfully pass a hair drug/toxins test and a background check.

PPG offers an opportunity to grow and develop your career in an environment that provides a fulfilling workplace for employees, creates an environment for continuous learning, and embraces the ideas and diversity of others. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, pregnancy, race, color, creed, religion, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other legally protected status. PPG is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

