Pittsburgh African Americans dancin, partyin’ at Penguins Parade! (VIDEO)

As the Penguins celebrated their 5th Stanley Cup, more than 650,000 fans took to the streets, Downtown, to celebrate right with them! Including these fans in the video below!
NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO!!!
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
18 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 18
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend2 of 18
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife3 of 18
4. Pharrell Williams4 of 18
5. Kerry Washington5 of 18
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan6 of 18
7. Mindy Kaling7 of 18
8. Andra Day8 of 18
9. The Weeknd9 of 18
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish10 of 18
11. Priyanka Chopra11 of 18
12. Lady Gaga12 of 18
13. Sofia Vergara13 of 18
14. Leonardo DiCaprio14 of 18
15. Brie Larson15 of 18
16. Charlize Theron16 of 18
17. Olivia Wilde17 of 18
18. Jennifer Lawrence18 of 18
comments – Add Yours