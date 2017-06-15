Metro
Pittsburgh African Americans dancin, partyin’ at Penguins Parade! (VIDEO)


Rob Taylor Jr. - Courier Staff Writer
As the Penguins celebrated their 5th Stanley Cup, more than 650,000 fans took to the streets, Downtown, to celebrate right with them! Including these fans in the video below!

