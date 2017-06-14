Sports
Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell a no-show as team starts minicamp


The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a rugby ball during warmups NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell skipped the first day of the team’s minicamp on Tuesday.

Bell is recovering from offseason groin surgery and has yet to sign his one-year tender after the Steelers placed a franchise tag on him in March.

Coach Mike Tomlin called it a “waste of time” to discuss Bell’s absence. The team wraps up minicamp on Thursday.

