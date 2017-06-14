Senators Again Try To Restrain Kamala Harris’ Pursuit Of Truth At Senate Hearing

Senate colleagues interrupted and admonished Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during a Senate hearing on Tuesday when she pressed Attorney General Jeff Sessions for clear answers in the probe of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Kamala Harris was (again) interrupted while pressing a Senate witness https://t.co/fbmINEGzkm — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 14, 2017

Harris, the former California attorney general, pressed Sessions to identify the policy he relies on to refuse answering questions about his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain interrupted first, saying Sessions, who appeared to be stalling so that Harris’ time to question him would expire, should be allowed to answer her question.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) then chimed in that he controls the hearing and Sessions should be allowed to answer the question.

I questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The American people don’t deserve evasion – we deserve the truth. pic.twitter.com/rIcE6ATDcl — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 14, 2017

Harris later tweeted that “it’s unacceptable” for the nation’s top law enforcement official not to identify “his legal basis for evading questions.”

It's unacceptable that Sessions – the top law enforcement official in the country – cannot name his legal basis for evading questions. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

Many applauded Harris’ pursuit of truth:

This is what it looks like when a senator does their job! #kamalaharris #SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/LSZm6Hu2rq — jmr (@ilymalabella) June 13, 2017

For 10 minutes on national TV, someone actually tried to drain the swamp. #KamalaHarris — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) June 13, 2017

As NBC News noted, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the committee’s vice chairman, and other committee members interrupted Sessions during his meandering answers. Yet Harris was the only senator rebuked for pressing the attorney general. Some viewed the incident through the lens of sexism and racism.

Some men R so threatened by tough strong women.So who was interrupted the most during the #JeffSessions hearing? #KamalaHarris

Well done! — BabyGirl (@babygirlme101) June 13, 2017

Of course they interrupt the black woman. And she did the best job out of anyone. #JeffSessions #KamalaHarris — Noel (@Frogerta) June 13, 2017

Good job white men dealing wUppity Negress #KamalaHarris today. The thought of her running Exec Branch literally scares the hell out of you. — Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) June 13, 2017

That wasn’t the first time that Harris was called out for aggressively pursuing answers and clarity from a witness.

CNN reported that Burr disrupted Harris during her questioning of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, chiding her for interrupting the witness’ response. Harris simply wanted to know if Rosenstein would grant Special Counsel Robert Mueller independence from the DOJ in Mueller’s probe of the Trump campaign’s possible ties with Russia.

