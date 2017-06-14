Sports
One For Their Thumb


Courier Newsroom
SIDNEY CROSBY is the first to hoist the Pens’ fifth Stanley Cup trophy on Nashville’s home ice after winning Game 6, 2-0. Crosby was also named MVP of the 2017 NHL Playoffs. The Penguins have joined the hometown Pirates and Steelers with at least five championships. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Photo)

The Pittsburgh Penguins win their fifth Stanley Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Nashville Predators, June 11, 2017

