MARTA’s Rhonda Briggins Appointed to House Commission on Transit Governance and Funding

Georgia Assembly House Speaker David Ralston recently named Rhonda Briggins, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s senior director of External Affairs, to the House Commission on Transit Governance and Funding.

House Resolution 848, passed during the 2017 Session of the Georgia General Assembly, established a commission to study the conditions, needs, issues and problems regarding Georgia transit. The council will provide transportation recommendations aimed at benefiting Georgia’s local and regional economy. Transit studies, generated from the commission’s activities, will also review potential funding mechanisms.

‘This is an amazing opportunity for not only MARTA but for transit state wide as Georgia takes a hard look at funding and governance,” said MARTA Sr. Director of External Affairs Rhonda Briggins. “We are especially grateful to Speaker Ralston for his leadership and vision to move Georgia in the right direction.”

The council will consist of six members of the House of Representatives, four representatives of transit systems or counties, four residents of the state of Georgia and ex-officio appointees. MARTA GM/CEO Keith T. Parker will serve as an ex-officio member with leaders from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA).

