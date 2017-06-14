Legal Notices – Estate Notices 6-14-17

Estate of JEAN E. HESSE, Deceased of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-03002, Paul D. Hesse, Administrator, Estate of Jean E. Hesse, 154 Kent Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of ROBERT D. MCKINLEY, SR., Deceased of Monroeville, Pennsylvania No. 02-17-02503, Robert D. McKinley Jr., Executor 451 Whitestown Road, Harmony, PA 16037 or to Todd T. Jordan, Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Estate of ELIZA MAHAN, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA No. 02-17-02524 Sharon R. Jones, 9628 Axehead Court, Randallstown, MD 21133, Co-Extr., Sylvia Z Mahan, 306 Jucunda Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, Co-Extr., or to Sheila M. Ford, 6419 Stanton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.

Estate of MR. FREDRICK R. CORNELL, deceased of 125 Pine Acre Lane, Moon Township, PA 15108. Estate No. 02-17-3140. Mr. Steven Cornell, 152 Brighton Drive, Sweickley, PA 15143, Executor, c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Estate of BETTIE PRESSLEY, Deceased of Pittsburgh, PA No. 02-15-6543. Nena Alexander, Executor, 6535 Apple Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 or to Bruce S. Gelman, Esq., Gelman & Reisman, Law & Finance Bldg., 429 Fourth Ave., Ste. 1701, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: