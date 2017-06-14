Legal Advertising 6-14-17

In The Court of Common Pleas

Of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

Civil Action-Law

NO. GD-17-006811

Notice of Action in Mortgage Foreclosure

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Plaintiff vs. Christopher Waroblak, Known Heir of Ann W. Luksik a/k/a Ann Waroblak Luksik, James R. Luksik, Known Heir of Ann W. Luksik a/k/a Ann Waroblak Luksik and Unknown Heirs, Successors, Assigns and All Persons, Firms or Associations Claiming Right, Title or Interest from or Under Ann W. Luksik a/k/a Ann Waroblak Luksik, Defendants

TO: Unknown Heirs, Successors, Assigns and All Persons, Firms or Associations Claiming Right, Title or Interest from or Under Ann W. Luksik a/k/a Ann Waroblak Luksik, Defendant(s), whose last known address is 205 Houston Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

COMPLAINT IN MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

You are hereby notified that Plaintiff, Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., has filed a Mortgage Foreclosure Complaint endorsed with a Notice to Defend, against you in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, docketed to NO. GD-17-006811, wherein Plaintiff seeks to foreclose on the mortgage secured on your property located, 205 Houston Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, whereupon your property would be sold by the Sheriff of Allegheny County.

NOTICE

YOU HAVE BEEN SUED IN COURT. If you wish to defend against the claims set forth in the notice above, you must take action within twenty (20) days after this Complaint and Notice are served, by entering a written appearance personally or by attorney and filing in writing with the Court your defenses or objections to the claims set forth against you. You are warned that if you fail to do so the case may proceed without you and a judgment may be entered against you by the Court without further notice for any money claimed in the Complaint or for any other claim or relief requested by the Plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you. YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW. THIS OFFICE CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH THE INFORMATION ABOUT HIRING A LAWYER. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE A LAWYER, THIS OFFICE MAY BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT AGENCIES THAT MAY OFFER LEGAL SERVICES TO ELIGIBLE PERSONS AT A REDUCED FEE OR NO FEE.

LAWYERS REFERRAL SERVICE, Allegheny County Bar Assn., 11th Fl., Koppers Bldg., 436 7th Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219, 412.261.5555. Mark J. Udren, Lorraine Gazzara Doyle, Sherri J. Braunstein, Elizabeth L. Wassall, John Eric Kishbaugh, Nicole B. Labletta, David Neeren & Morris Scott, Attys. for Plaintiff, Udren Law Offices, P.C., 111 Woodcrest Rd., Ste. 200, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003, 856.669.5400.

In The Court of Common Pleas

Of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

Civil Action-Law

No. MG-17-000608

Notice of Action in Mortgage Foreclosure

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff vs. Unknown Heirs, Successors, Assigns and All Persons, Firms or Associations Claiming Right, Title or Interest From or Under Nathaniel P. Morris, deceased and Joanne Washington, known heir of Nathaniel P. Morris, deceased, Defendant(s),

To the Defendant(s), Unknown Heirs, Successors, Assigns and All Persons, Firms or Associations Claiming Right, Title or Interest From or Under Nathaniel P. Morris, deceased: TAKE NOTICE THAT THE Plaintiff, Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company has filed an action Mortgage Foreclosure, as captioned above.

NOTICE

IF YOU WISH TO DEFEND, YOU MUST ENTER A WRITTEN APPEARANCE PERSONALLY OR BY ATTORNEY AND FILE YOUR DEFENSES OR OBJECTIONS WITH THE COURT. YOU ARE WARNED THAT IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO THE CASE MAY PROCEED WITHOUT YOU AND A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE FOR THE RELIEF REQUESTED BY THE PLAINTIFF. YOU MAY LOSE MONEY OR PROPERTY OR OTHER RIGHTS IMPORTANT TO YOU. YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS NOTICE TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW. THIS OFFICE CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIRING A LAWYER. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE A LAWYER, THIS OFFICE MAY BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT AGENCIES THAT MAY OFFER LEGAL SERVICES TO ELIGIBLE PERSONS AT A REDUCED FEE OR NO FEE.

Allegheny County Bar Assn.

400 Koppers Bldg., 437 7th Ave., 3rd Fl., Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Christopher A. DeNardo, Kristen D. Little, Kevin S. Frankel, Samantha Gable, Daniel T. Lutz, Leslie J. Rase, Alison H. Tulio & Katherine M. Wolf, Attys. for Plaintiff

Shapiro & DeNardo, LLC

3600 Horizon Dr., Ste. 150

King of Prussia, PA 19406

610-278-6800

Articles of non-profit incorporation

In accordance with section 5307 of the NPCL, public notice is hereby given that BRIDGE TO THE MOUNAINS has filed articles of non-profit incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State on May 22, 2017. Bridge to the Mountains is a non-profit corporation, Christian faith based missionary organization providing services to individuals experiencing homelessness, addiction, mental illness, and other related life challenges located at 2700 Jane Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

