Key takeaways from our interview with Superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools Anthony Hamlet

Closing racial achievement gaps, reducing the number of student suspensions, improving third-grade literacy, including more Black students in the gifted program and diversifying the district-wide teaching staff.

Those items represent just a partial “to-do” list that Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet has created after his first year at the helm of the city schools.

In a wide-ranging Facebook Live interview with PublicSource, Hamlet outlined some of his plans for the district — most of which are included in his recently released five-year strategic plan — and how he will hold himself publicly responsible with an online “dashboard” he expects to be operating by the time school starts next fall.

