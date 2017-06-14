Metro
Home > Metro

J. Hud steals the show at Pride in the Street


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

Grammy award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson performed in front of thousands Downtown at Pride in the Street, June 10. (Photo by J.L. Martello)

The event was part of Pittsburgh Pride, the largest event that celebrates the LGBT community in the city.

“We’re excited to welcome Jennifer to Pittsburgh for the first time…She’s been a fierce advocate for the LGBT community using her influence in music and film to bring people together, which is what Pride is about. We think everyone will be excited to see—and hear—an amazing performance,” said Gary A. Van Horn, Jr., the Foundation’s president.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

18 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading J. Hud steals the show at Pride in the Street

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular