J. Hud steals the show at Pride in the Street

The event was part of Pittsburgh Pride, the largest event that celebrates the LGBT community in the city.
“We’re excited to welcome Jennifer to Pittsburgh for the first time…She’s been a fierce advocate for the LGBT community using her influence in music and film to bring people together, which is what Pride is about. We think everyone will be excited to see—and hear—an amazing performance,” said Gary A. Van Horn, Jr., the Foundation’s president.
