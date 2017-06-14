Employment Opportunities 6-14-17

DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.

Recruiter

The Allegheny County Airport Authority has a position opening for a Recruiter supporting the Human Resources Department at Pittsburgh International Airport. Complete information about this position is available at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/careers/acaa-employment

EOE / M / F / D / V

JOB FAIR

The Job Fair will take place on June 17, 2017 at the Hampton Inn 4575 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 from 10am-2pm

A Second Chance, Inc is currently hiring for the following positions:

Full Time Child and Family Services Caseworker

Full Time Family Services and Transportation Worker

Part time Family Services and Transportation Worker

FACE Certification Trainer

Family Services and Transportation Supervisor

Applicants can go to www.asecondchance-kinship.com to apply

Language Content Coordinator, Chatbot

Duolingo, Inc. seeks Language Content Coordinator, Chatbot in Pittsburgh, PA to coordinate language educational content creation for our five most popular language courses: English, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese. Duties: (i) developing instructional material and coordinating Chatbot content team in the timely planning, creation, and dissemination of educational content across multiple language courses and platforms; (ii) identifying and testing contractors who provide translation services; (iii) training and supporting contractors and our volunteer network on our processes and systems; and (iv) performing content quality assurance. Requirements: Master’s degree in tourism, culture or related field. 2 years of experience in coordinating diverse operations and collaborative work on time-sensitive projects. Experience must include: (i) organizing teams and setting up work plans; (ii) working with outside vendors; and (iii) developing materials responsive to client or user needs. Must have ability to identify errors in content in English, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese. Email resume to jobs@duolingo.com and specify Job #20171 in the subject line.

Communications Manager

Manchester Bidwell Corporation

The Communications Manager works within the Development Department to promote the mission of Manchester Bidwell Corporation and its affiliate organizations. Under the supervision of the Senior Director of Development, the Communications Manager meets the needs of the corporation’s administrators by overseeing aspects of program related communications to promote increased awareness of the organization and contributions. BS in Communications, Public Relations or similar 3 to 5 yrs. experience in communications preferably in an academic or nonprofit setting; demonstrated experience overseeing the creation, design and production of print materials and publications; excellent verbal and written communication skills; ability to effectively tell a compelling story to a wide variety of individuals; strong project management and analytical skills with an ability to prioritize and meet tight timelines required. Expert PC and Apple Mac skills including MS Office; print publishing software (Adobe CC) and basic video editing software (iMovie or Premiere Elements); basic desktop publishing and production (Xerox printers); social media aggregator (HootSuite or similar); InDesign, WordPress CMS, and basic HTML also required.

Send Resume with cover letter and salary requirements to hr@manchesterbidwell.org

EOE

Construction Manager Position

To manage housing projects and teach construction skills to youth

5 yrs. experience in the construction industry and classroom teaching capabilities

Salary Range: $40,000 to $50,000

Send resumes to marciacrews4@gmail.com or mail to Garfield Jubilee Assoc. Inc., 5323 Penn Ave., Pgh., PA 15224

