Community Calendar

Juneteenth Celebrations

JUNE 15—Stop The Violence-Pittsburgh African American Heritage Day at Kennywood Park, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring bingo, gospel performances, speakers, poetry and more. For tickets call 724-205-9376.

JUNE 16—Stop The Violence-Pittsburgh will host its Celebration of Life Black Tie Dinner at the Monroeville Convention Center, South Hall, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. Hosted by Pittsburgh Public Safety Information Officer Sonya Toler and POISE Foundation Pres. and CEO Mark Lewis, the event honors Rev. Dr. J. Van Alfred Winsett, Media Icon Bev. Smith and B-PEP founder Tim Stevens. For more information call 724-205-9376.

JUNE 17—Stop The Violence-Pittsburgh will present the Martin R. Delany Freedom Day Parade and celebration, beginning at 10 a.m. at Freedom Corner in the Hill with the Parade marching to Market Square where, from 1 to 9 p.m., the celebration will feature food, kids fun zones, dance troupes, gospel groups and performances by Shining Star, Gwen Dickey, and a Guinness World Record attempt at the largest Soul Train Dance Line. For more information call 724-205-9376

