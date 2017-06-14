Business Calendar

Invention Showcase

JUNE 13 to 15—INPEX, the country’s largest inventor showcase, returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center with an opening night party and a rooftop Beer Garden networking event at Sienna Mercato, Downtown. Both are open to exhibitors and business attendees. For the complete schedule and to register, visit http://www.inpex.com.

Legal Basics Seminar

JUNE 14—The Chatham Women’s Business Center, in collaboration with Urban Innovation21 and attorneys from Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP present a free Legal Basics seminar. The session will cover the legal topics of business formation and legal structures, overview of business contracts and terms, and business insurance. Registration is required. For more information contact Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1153, or aschlicht@chatham.edu.

Accessing Capital Workshop

JUNE 14—The African American Chamber of Commerce will present a seminar on Accessing Capital, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the 9th floor Board Room at its offices in the Koppers Building, 436 Seventh Avenue, Downtown. The discussion will be led by Neal Shipley, CEO of Capital Foundry, and his team. Topics to be discussed include working capital management, non-dilutive capital, and other nontraditional capital options. If you are a small business owner who has been unable to obtain traditional bank financing this workshop is for you. Cost: members: $10.00, non-members: $20.00, and includes Box Lunch. RSVP by: June 12, 2017 412-392-0610 or information@aaccwpa.com.

