Bids and Proposals 6-14-17

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on July 11, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Cooling Tower Replacement

Mechanical Prime

Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase on June 6, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1001 – Replace Various Roofs – Allegheny Campus

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting and site visitation will be held onsite for Bid 1001 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017. The assembly point will be the front of the Allegheny Campus Bookstore, 800 Block of Ridge Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Bid Proposal No. 1002 – Replace Fan/Air System at Library Building – Allegheny Campus

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting and site visitation will be held onsite for Bid 1002 beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The assembly point will be the front of the Library Building, 800 Block of Ridge Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Bid Proposal No. 1003 – Replace Chiller/Cooling Tower at Visual Arts Center – Allegheny Campus

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting and site visitation will be held onsite for Bid 1003 beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The assembly point will be the front of the Visual Arts Center, North Lincoln at Galveston, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time June 28, 2017. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ASPINWALL TREATMENT PLANT CLARIFIER NO. 2 AND NO. 4 REHABILITATION

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2017-322-101-1

The scope of Clarifier work includes repairs to expansion joints in Clarifier Basins No. 2 and No. 4, expansion joint repairs in the overhead troughs, and repairs to existing wall cracks/spalling concrete as required to allow the expansion joint repairs to be completed. Flocculator tank solids removal entails removing and disposing of solids (accumulated coal, sand, and sludge) from the four flocculation tanks located inside Clarifier Basin No. 2.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Jim Tracey, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: jtracey@pgh2o.com, no later than June 21, 2017.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to this solicitation are invited to attend a Site Visit on June 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held immediately following the Site Visit. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Contract No. ACHA-1580,

Admissions & Continued Occupancy Policy Administrative Plan

(ACOP/AP) Services

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide a review of its current ACOP/AP services.

Request for Proposals and Contract Documents are on file and may be obtained at no charge from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting Guy Phillips, Purchasing Manager at gphillips@achsng.com.

A pre-proposal conference (Not Mandatory) will be held in the Authority’s Boardroom on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Proposal submittals are due no later than 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017at the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

The Authority encourages responses from §3 business concerns, small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The Allegheny County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

DOCUMENT 00030-AA

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Separate and sealed Proposals will be received at the Office of Procurement, Allegheny County Airport Authority, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 until 1:00 P.M. prevailing local time, JULY 6, 2017, and bids will be publicly opened and read by the Airport Authority in Conference Room A, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370, one half hour later, for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

PROJECT NUMBER 7G1-17

McCASLIN ROAD

RESURFACING AND REPAIRS

AT

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A pre-bid conference will be held in Conference Room A, Fourth Floor, in the Landside Building, Pittsburgh International Airport, at 10:00 a.m., on JUNE 15, 2017.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, must be paid on these projects.

Proposals must be made on the Authority’s form and in accordance with the Plans and Specifications and the “Instructions to Bidders”’.

The non-refundable charge for the Bid Documents and a Disk containing the Plans and Specifications is $150.00; mailing can be arranged for an additional $75.00 charge – for mailing information call 412-472-3677 or 412-472-3663.

This project has DBE participation goals; DBE firms must be certified with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program) (PA UCP). Firms must be certified prior to award of contract. A searchable database of DBE firms can be found on the PA UCP web site: http://www.paucp.com

The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty [60] days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.

To view a complete advertisement, which is also included in the bidding documents visit www.flypittsburgh.com under doing business with us – business opportunities or call

412-472-3779 or 412-472-3543 or 412-472-3677.

Christina A. Cassotis

Chief Executive Officer

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

AIRPORT AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid 1004 – Aimetis Symphony Software

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

JANITORIAL SERVICES AT BEDFORD HOPE CENTER, DEVELOPMENT AND OPPORTUNITIES CENTER (DOC) AND CREATIVE ARTS CORNER (NORTHVIEW) – RESIDENT OWNED BUSINESSES ONLY

IFB# 250-20-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

JANITORIAL SERVICES AT BEDFORD HOPE CENTER, DEVELOPMENT AND OPPORTUNITIES CENTER (DOC) AND CREATIVE ARTS CORNER (NORTHVIEW)

– RESIDENT OWNED BUSINESSES ONLY

IFB# 250-20-17

The documents will be available no later than June 12, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on June 30, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, June 22, 2017

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

