Police believe they’ve found burned body of missing woman



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — State police believe they’ve found the burned body of a missing Pennsylvania woman whose boyfriend is already charged with killing her.

Lt. Eric Hermick says the “horrific” discovery was made Monday in Neshannock Township. Although an autopsy must confirm the body’s identity, other evidence strongly suggests it is that of 26-year-old Melissa Barto.

The Butler woman was reported missing when she didn’t show up for her daughter’s kindergarten graduation on Thursday.

Since then, police have charged 21-year-old Ishemer Ramsey with shooting her, apparently because he believed she was cheating on him. Police say Ramsey told a friend that he shot Barto, and now police say they expect to charge that friend with conspiracy and abuse of a corpse charges for allegedly helping Ramsey dispose of the body.

Ramsey is jailed without an attorney.