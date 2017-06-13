More diversity, less booze: Key changes recommended to Uber

A summary of the key recommendations follows:
___
LEADERSHIP SHAKEUP
___
MORE DIVERSITY
The report recommends that Uber makes sure its workforce becomes more diverse from the top down. Bernard Coleman, the company’s head of diversity, should report directly to the CEO or chief operating officer, the report said. Coleman should also communicate regularly with employees and address issues of both diversity and inclusion. Women and minorities who are hired must be included and supported.
The law firm is also urging Uber to adopt its version of the “Rooney Rule” for hiring women and underrepresented minorities. The rule, adapted from the NFL, is already in place at other large tech companies, such as Facebook. It means the company must interview at least one woman and one underrepresented minority for key positions. It doesn’t mean they have to be hired, but they must at least be interviewed.
___
CULTURE CHANGE
The report also said Uber should limit the amount of alcohol available at the office and at out-of-office events and needs to strictly prohibit drug use. It said romantic or intimate relationships between employees that report to each other should be prohibited.
___
IMPROVING ACCOUNTABILITY
The Holder report makes it clear that Uber was not doing enough to protect workers from sexual harassment and retaliation, noting that company policies need to state directly that such conduct is prohibited at the company even if it is not illegal.
In addition, Uber needs to require that managers “immediately” report instances of discrimination, harassment or retaliation, and ensure that the company’s codes of conduct apply to offsite events and conferences, too.
And Uber’s performance review process must change, too, in order to prevent it from being used unfairly and to restore employee trust in the system. The firm recommends continuous feedback — so that the reviews are not a surprise — and let employees set individual goals. Executive compensation should be tied to senior leaders’ ability to uphold values such as ethical business practices, diversity and inclusion.