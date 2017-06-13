Field Negro…NBC goes low.

I am not sure what NBC was thinking when they hired the “white Santa” lady away from FOX VIEWS.

For years she tried to put a pretty face and a short skirt on their race-baiting propaganda, much to the delight of their male dominated octogenarian crowd who ate it all up. That all lasted until some of her fellow female “journalists” over at FOX decided that enough was enough, and they took things into their own hands (no pun intended) and blew the whistle on all the pigs who were allegedly chasing them around the desks.

But back to NBC. So they hire Megyn Kelly, and one of her first big interviews is with….wait for it…..Alex freaking Jones. That was not a misprint: ALEX JONES. The disgusting conspiracy theorist who has made a mockery of the truth and common human decency. (Kind of like the current president of the United States.)

Anyway, thankfully NBC has been getting a lot of heat for their decision to have Kelly interview Jones, and one advertiser has pulled their news ads from NBC.

“Families of some of the 26 people who were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have criticized an upcoming NBC interview with Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who has said the shooting was a hoax perpetrated by forces hostile to the Second Amendment.

Infowars, Mr. Jones has a wide following. He has called the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City an inside job, promoted and then As the host of “The Alex Jones Show” and the operator of the right-wing website, Mr. Jones has a wide following. He has called the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City an inside job, promoted and then later apologized for helping spread the hoax known as “Pizzagate,” and asserted that an Idaho yogurt factory owned by a Kurdish immigrant was associated with a sexual assault before retracting that claim amid a lawsuit.” [Source]

As is to be expected, Kelly had a weak defense for her publicity stunt of an interview. Something about shining a light on people like Jones.

Nice try. This is a ratings grab pure and simple, and the fact that NBC is letting Kelly take them down this rabbit hole speaks volumes about the bottom line profit driven journalism that companies like NBC push on all of us these days.

“Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter Ana Grace was killed at Sandy Hook, said she fears that giving Jones exposure would encourage Jones’ followers who have harassed her and others.

‘You can’t just put him in a box and say he’s just a character,” said. “He’s really hurting people.”‘

It doesn’t matter Ms. Greene, as long as people watch and boost their ratings, the “white Santa” lady will be just fine.

Finally, if you have not had a chance to take a look at the trump cabinet meeting today, please take the time to watch it.

Betsy DeVos is wearing? It was a disgusting display of butt kissing by grown ass men (and women) who should have so much more to offer in life than to kiss the big orange butt of the narcissist- in- chief. Is that orange lipstickis wearing?

It was both funny and sad at the same time.

How can so many people not see that the emperor is naked?

*Pic from nbcnews.com