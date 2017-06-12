Penguins Parade set for 11 AM Wednesday, June 14!

CITY, COUNTY & PITTSBURGH PENGUINS TO HOST STANLEY CUP VICTORY PARADE WEDNESDAY

PITTSBURGH, PA (June 12, 2017) – The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County today announced that a victory parade for the 2017 Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins will take place in downtown on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Parade Route

The parade route will follow a similar route as previous championship parades that took place in 2009 and 2016 but will now end at Point State Park. The route will begin on Grant Street at Liberty Avenue, travel along Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Commonwealth Place and will end at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Commonwealth Place, at the entrance of Point State Park. A stage will be set up on the lawn (city side) of Point State Park for celebratory remarks from Pittsburgh Penguins personnel.

Public Works and event personnel will set up equipment and barriers Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Road closures and parade route barricade installation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Spectator Recommendations

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety advises all spectators planning to be in attendance for the celebration to prepare for hot and humid weather conditions. It is advised that all guests plann accordingly with attire and hydration.