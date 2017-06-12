Michael Coard, Esquire can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD96.1FM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCam/Verizon/Comcast.

http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/juneteenth-ancestors-woke-descendants-broke/article_ca39ba33-35c1-53b2-a879-12cfc1540f3c.html