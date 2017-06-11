Rivers Club names Courier editor and publisher Rod Doss as board chair

Pittsburgh, Pa.—The Rivers Club, a first-class private business, dining and athletic club for Pittsburgh’s business leaders, recently named Rod Doss as board chair as well as the addition of other new members to its Board of Governors. Members were approved by their colleagues based on their club involvement and their efforts to engage current and potential Rivers Club members. The current board is also increasing its effort to involve young and emerging leaders in the club governance.

Rod Doss is the editor and publisher of the New Pittsburgh Courier. Doss will oversee the board in his new role as chair. A Rivers Club member since 1996, Doss has served as a board member for more than 10 years.

The Rivers Club board is comprised of 24 members who come from a variety of professions within the local business community. Two of the new board members also serve on the Young Executive Council, a smaller group of professionals under the age of 40 that assist the club with programming and events that are conducive to enhancing and developing networking opportunities for the younger membership base.

