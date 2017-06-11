Pittsburgh firefighters to get arson dog next year

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is getting a new investigator next year _ one with four legs and a keen sense of smell to help firefighters sniff out suspicious blazes.

Officials say the bureau will be getting an arson dog with the aid of a scholarship from insurance company State Farm. The dog will be trained in April 2018 in Concord, New Hampshire.

The “accelerant detection dog” will be trained to distinguish between scents at a fire scene and detect accelerants on property and people.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones said such animals are certified as expert witnesses, so prosecutors can use as evidence the fact that a dog alerted on a certain area.

Arson dogs in Beaver Falls, Allentown, Upper Chichester Township and Altoona were trained through the same program.

