Philando Castile’s Girlfriend Livestreamed Shooting Because Of Fear

Diamond Reynolds testified Tuesday that she wanted people to "know the truth."


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Philando Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds testified Tuesday that she livestreamed the moments after his shooting death because she feared that her life would end.

The New York Daily News reports that Reynolds, who also identified police officer Jeronimo Yanez as the cop who shot Castile, explained why she documented the aftermath on Facebook. It reports:

“Because I knew that the people are not protected against the police,” she said [during the second day of Yanez’ manslaughter trial.] “I wanted to make sure if I died in front of my daughter that people would know the truth.”

An emotionally distraught Reynolds also recalled Castile’s last words: “I can’t breathe.”

Castile’s girlfriend, who is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, also answered questioned from prosecutors about Castile’s marijuana use, according to NBC News. She admitted that both she and Castile actively used the drug.

Before leaving the stand, Reynolds added that her boyfriend was reaching for his wallet before he was fatally shot by Yanez.

Police pulled over Reynolds and Castile during a routine traffic stop in a suburb in St. Paul, Minnesota last July.

