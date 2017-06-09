First African-American Chief Pilot At Major Airlines Retires

Captain Louis Freeman made his last flight as a Southwest Airlines pilot on Thursday, ending a 36-year career in which he became the nation’s first African-American chief pilot at a major airlines, The Washington Post reports.
CBS News Dallas said family, friends and colleagues gathered at the gate to celebrate Freeman, who is turning 65, the federal retirement age for airline pilots.
“You paved the way for so many of us, and I’m just thankful,” a flight attendant told Freeman, as her tears fell, CBS Dallas reported.
Freeman, a former Air Force pilot, joined Southwest in 1980, becoming the airline’s first Black pilot. In 1992, the airlines named him chief pilot in Chicago, making Freeman the first African-American to hold the prestigious management position at a major U.S. airline.
Only 3 percent of commercial pilots are African American, The Post noted.
Despite advances, flight decks of U.S. airlines remains the domain of White men, according to The Hill. In 2016, a group of 18 Black United Airlines pilots urged federal officials to investigate an alleged pattern of hiring discrimination at the airlines, CBS News reported.
Freeman recalled the stress of being Southwest’s first Black pilot. “I put a whole lot of pressure on myself because I had to get it right,” he told The Post. “I had to be perfect because I wanted them to hire more of us.”
During his distinguished career, Freeman had the honor of serving as one of the all-Black pilot crew that flew Rosa Park’s body to her final resting place, at the request of the NAACP.
Freeman has a quiet determination and humble spirit, nurtured from childhood.
“I was raised to think that I was as good as anybody; but, better than nobody… and that’s how I still feel. I can do anything that I put my mind to, that I put my heart into,” he told CBS Dallas.
That’s a message he shared with Christopher Goods, a 10-year-old African-American boy, who saluted him before his last flight.
SOURCE: Washington Post, CBS News Dallas, The Hill, CBS News
South Africa’s First Black Female Pilot Is Helping Other Women Reach New Heights
U.S. Marines First Black Pilot, Gen. Frank Peterson, Dies At 83
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
47 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 47
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 47
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 47
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 47
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 47
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 47
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 47
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 47
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 47
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 47
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 47
12. Barack & Sasha
Source:Instagram
12 of 47
13. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
13 of 47
14. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
14 of 47
15. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
15 of 47
16. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
16 of 47
17. Obama & Sasha
Source:Instagram
17 of 47
18. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
18 of 47
19. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
19 of 47
20. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
20 of 47
21. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
21 of 47
22. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 47
23. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
23 of 47
24. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
24 of 47
25. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
25 of 47
26. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
26 of 47
27. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
27 of 47
28. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
28 of 47
29. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
29 of 47
30. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
30 of 47
31. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
31 of 47
32. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
32 of 47
33. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
33 of 47
34. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
34 of 47
35. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
35 of 47
36. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 47
37. Family Support
Source:Getty
37 of 47
38. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
38 of 47
39. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
39 of 47
40. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
40 of 47
41. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
41 of 47
42. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
42 of 47
43. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
43 of 47
44. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
44 of 47
45. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
45 of 47
46. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
46 of 47
47. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
47 of 47