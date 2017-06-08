Rihanna Brings Vibrancy On Video Set Through Her Colorful Outfits

Megastar Rihanna continues to live it up in the midst of comments being made about her curvatures. The famed singer was seen on the set of a video shoot in Miami wear her fashion game was on 100 from head to toe.

Rihanna was spotted with DJ Khaled on the set of his new music video for his soon to be released album, grateful.

😻😻 @badgalriri #rihanna #queen #slay #navy A post shared by Badgalriri (@worldofrobyn) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

The singer’s vibes were perfect for the Miami warmth, sporting some vibrant green Balenciaga leggings with the most unique design of floral patterns, perfectly matched with a bright pink top that came with ruffled sleeves. Rihanna’s lime green Versace belt added more fuel to her fierce look.

💃🏽When Your Hair/Make-Up Looks Good After Studying The Youtube Video💃🏽 _____ #Rihanna #Rihpost #Thickanna #DjKhaled A post shared by The Culture Supplier💻 (@theculturesupplier) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

As if the curve celebrating ensemble wasn’t enough, her hoop earrings and silk scarf are a must have!

MAJOR 🔑 ALERT! Rihanna and DJ Khaled spotted on the video set for their upcoming collaboration #Miami #Rihanna #DjKhaled #BrysonTiller A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

She was also spotted in a bright yellow, matching crop-top set with flowing pants.

Rihanna and "Grateful" album executive producer @asahdkhaled 😍😂 A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

When she wasn’t busy looking like an island diva, the beauty snuggled up with Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled’s adorable son.

What’s your take on Rihanna’s LIME VIBE LEWK? Hit us up in those comments!

