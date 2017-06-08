Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Music to the Hill District’s ears


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

THE TONY CAMPBELL EXPERIENCE provided the soundtrack for an evening of Jazz at the Carnegie Library, Hill District Branch, May 19. (Photos by Gail Manker)

THE TONY CAMPBELL EXPERIENCE provided the soundtrack for an evening of Jazz at the Carnegie Library, Hill District Branch, May 19.

PITTSBURGHERS ENJOYING THE JAZZ

TONY CAMPBELL

 

MR. STEVENS AND THELMA SMALLS

 

HILL DISTRICT JAZZ—From left: Kisu Holden, Theresa Turner and Belinda Davis

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Music to the Hill District’s ears

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular