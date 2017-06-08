Iconic EBONY Magazine moving to Los Angeles

(NNPA)—Los Angeles has lured another Black icon away from the Windy City.

The company that now owns EBONY and Jet magazines, recently announced that the editorial teams for both publications will relocate to Tinsel Town.

The move marks another loss for Chicago, which was once a magnet for Black-owned media.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Oprah Winfrey shutdown production at her Harpo Studios, for good, in December 2015.

“Production is migrating to the West Coast, four years behind Winfrey, who left town to start her own cable network, OWN, in 2011,” the Tribune reported.

Television personality Steve Harvey announced last year that he was leaving Chicago to start a new show in Los Angeles.

Motown, the iconic, record label that was once a staple of Detroit’s music scene, bolted for the West Coast decades ago.

Now, EBONY and Jet join that western migration, leaving many in the Black community scratching their heads.

It’s the latest chapter for two, storied publications that, for years, have struggled to find their way in the ever-evolving world of new media.

