‘Having boldness to enter by a new and Living Way’ (Pastoral and Church Anniversary)


Debbie Norrell, Courier Lifestyles Editor
H. MALCOLM NEWTON, keynote speaker, with Senior Pastors Myra Bell and Christopher Bell. (Photos by Debbie Norrell)

Living Way Christian Fellowship celebrated 15 years on June 4 with an Anniversary Service and Banquet at the Monroeville Doubletree Hotel. Christopher and Myra Bell received Honorary Doctorates in Public Service from the Denver Institute of Urban Studies. Dr. H. Malcolm Newton, President of Denver Institute of Urban Studies, conferred the degrees on the Senior Pastors and spoke to the beautifully-dressed crowd on kingdom expectancy. Newton said the church has lost its main focus and many of today’s youth think the church is no longer relevant. Living Way Christian Fellowship is located at 8610 Bricelyn St.

 

