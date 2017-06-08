‘Black-ish’ star Yara Shahidi headed to Harvard

Michelle Obama’s letters of recommendation gave an extra boost to the college applications of Yara Shahidi, a star on ABC’s family comedy show, Black-ish.
The Huffington Post reports that the 17-year-old actress received acceptance letters from all the colleges to which she applied, and has chosen Harvard University, where the first lady and President Barack Obama attended law school.
Yara posted a picture of herself on Wednesday wearing a Harvard University sweatshirt. She will join Malia Obama, the Obamas’ eldest daughter, at the prestigious Ivy League university in 2018.
According to The Post, this message appears in the photo caption:
“The paradox of education is precisely this ― that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated. ~ James Baldwin #CrimsonPride.”
The actress told Seventeen magazine in April that she plans to pursue a double major in African-American studies and sociology because she wants to “challenge” herself, even though she would love to have some free time.
“And so it really goes back to the point that I want to study as much as possible and [doing] a double major is the solution,” Yara said, adding that she was undecided on a minor but was considering something in the arts or social justice.
However, there’s a chance that Yara could follow Malia Obama’s path to Harvard by taking a one-year deferment.
She noted to PEOPLE magazine that Malia Obama raised eyebrows about taking a break to do an internship instead of going directly to college. A gap year is not about sitting around and relaxing but it offers a chance to get work done.
“I’ve been working more than half of my life and that’s always been balanced with school and all of the other responsibilities, so to have a year to focus on work and to focus on specified interests will be nice before I pick a career and choose what I want to study and my life path,” Yara told PEOPLE in October.
SOURCE: Huffington Post, Seventeen, PEOPLE
SEE ALSO:
Malia Obama Snags Summer Internship With U.S. Embassy In Spain
Harvard Rescinds Admissions Of Students Posting Racist Memes
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
48 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 48
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 48
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 48
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 48
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 48
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 48
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 48
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 48
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 48
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 48
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 48
12. Barack & Sasha
Source:Instagram
12 of 48
13. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
13 of 48
14. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
14 of 48
15. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
15 of 48
16. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
16 of 48
17. Obama & Sasha
Source:Instagram
17 of 48
18. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
18 of 48
19. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
19 of 48
20. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
20 of 48
21. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
21 of 48
22. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 48
23. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
23 of 48
24. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
24 of 48
25. The Obamas Family Portrait
Source:Instagram
25 of 48
26. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
26 of 48
27. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
27 of 48
28. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
28 of 48
29. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
29 of 48
30. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
30 of 48
31. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
31 of 48
32. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
32 of 48
33. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
33 of 48
34. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
34 of 48
35. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
35 of 48
36. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
36 of 48
37. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 48
38. Family Support
Source:Getty
38 of 48
39. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
39 of 48
40. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
40 of 48
41. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
41 of 48
42. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
42 of 48
43. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
43 of 48
44. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
44 of 48
45. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
45 of 48
46. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
46 of 48
47. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
47 of 48
48. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
48 of 48