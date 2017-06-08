28 of 40 homicides Black lives …The majority of victims were African American (May 2017 update)

May saw more than twice as many killings in Allegheny County as April, but unlike April and many previous months, in four of May’s homicides arrests have already been made. However, as has been the case since the New Pittsburgh Courier began this tally years ago, the majority of victims were again African Americans: 6 of 10, bringing the total number of Black victims for this year to 28 of 40.

MAY 1—Bhim Rai, a 26-year-old Asian, was found stabbed to death in his Carrick apartment. His live-in girlfriend, 23-year-old Urmila Gurung, was arrested and charged with the homicide later that day. She awaits trial in the Allegheny County Jail.

MAY 3—Juwan Jordan, an 18-year-old Black male, was found by police at the intersection of Allendale and Adon Streets in Sheraden with a fatal bullet wound to the head. Another shooting earlier that night left bullet holes in cars, and a dozen shell casings littering the street. Pittsburgh police did not say if they believe there is a connection. The investigation is ongoing.

MAY 6—Anthony Nicassio, a 69-year-old White male, was stabbed to death by his 27-year-old Daughter in his Plum home. According to police, Nicassio and his wife had been trying to convince their distraught daughter to go to Forbes Regional Hospital, when she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him. She was arrested at the scene.

MAY 15—Angela Ceccarelli, and 80-year-old White female, was found in her McCandless Township home fatally shot in the head along with her 83-year-old husband Julius, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

MAY 18—Robert Ford III, a 34-year-old Black male, was discovered by police in a bedroom of an East Hills home with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. The investigation is ongoing.

MAY 18—Vallen Davies-Mack, a 17-year-old Black male, was found fatally shot in a public park playground in Swissvale some five hours after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots around 2 a.m. Allegheny County Police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

