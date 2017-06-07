Overtime …What’s said quietly in the dark…will be shouted out loud in the light!

:10—If you missed it…you missed it. But I’m here to tell ya, the 43rd Annual Willie Stargell Pittsburgh MVP Awards was Fan-Tas-Tic and continues to prove that we are, in fact, Fam-I-Lee. With a cross section of honorees from corporate execs to everyday people making a difference each day, to sports officials to legendary basketball players. Thanks everyone for coming out and selling out the capacity, standing-room-only crowd. Pops would be proud!

:09—You know I was told at a young age, “What’s said quietly in the dark will be shouted out loud in the light.” So for the never-been-nowhere…never inducted or never awarded…always wanting something-for-nothing hoodrat that couldn’t wait for the sun to come up to complain about something…Let me tell ya this, I don’t know who you are, but I know what ya said and I know who told me ya said it. First, there were no complaints other than yours; Second, we had so much food, we had to give it away as people were leaving; Third, you’ll spend $20 a pop at Hook & Fish for some undersized wings and fries, but you can’t spend $50 at a five-star restaurant that, by the way, is Black-owned; Fourth, if you had to choose between coming to the event and “keeping your cable on,” you should have stayed home! Fifth, I’m “43 years strong” with this. You are that whisper in the dark and guess what, every time we do this, the good people keep coming. We win. You lose…mic drop. I’m out!!!!!

