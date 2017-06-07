Legal Notices 6-7-17

LEGAL NOTICE

Allegheny County

Department of Human Services

Area Agency on Aging

Public Hearing

The Advisory Council of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. to solicit public comment on the annual Budget Prospectus. It will be held in the Frick Conference Room of the offices of the AAA, Birmingham Towers, Second Floor, 2100 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, Pa 15203.

All persons wishing to give testimony may pre-register by calling 412-350-1323 for an assigned 5-minute time slot. Speakers may also register the day of the hearing and provide testimony, time permitting. The hearing is an opportunity for County residents, especially older adults, caregivers, aging partners and other interested parties to ask questions and offer comments on aging services in general. All oral or written comments will be recorded in the official proceedings of the hearing.

The week before the public hearing, the annual Budget prospectus will be posted on the DHS website at www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/plansbudgets.aspx. To request a copy, call 412-350-1323 or contact Molly Eggleston by email at molly.eggleston@alleghenycounty.us

Written testimony will be accepted at or after the hearing. All testimony must be received no later than Tuesday, June 20, 2017 either by email to the above contact, or mailed to the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Area Agency on Aging, 2100 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

The Department of Human Services makes reasonable efforts to accommodate persons with disabilities. Please call 412-350-1323 by June 9, 2017 if special accommodations are needed.

CITY OF PITTSBURGH, PA

CDBG, HOME, HESG, AND HOPWA PROGRAMS

FY 2016 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE

AND EVALUATION REPORT (C.A.P.E.R.)

Notice is hereby given that the City of Pittsburgh intends to submit the FY 2016 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (C.A.P.E.R.) to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on or before June 29, 2017.

In accordance with Title I of the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, the City of Pittsburgh has prepared its Fiscal Year 2016 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (C.A.P.E.R.) for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), the Emergency Solutions Grant (HESG), and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Programs. This report describes the level of housing assistance and other community development activities through grants from various Federal funding programs during Fiscal Year 2016 (April 1, 2016 through March 31, 2017).

Copies of the FY 2016 C.A.P.E.R. for the City of Pittsburgh are available for public inspection at the City of Pittsburgh website at (http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/community-development/cdbg) and at the following locations beginning Friday, June 9, 2017 through Friday, June 23, 2017:

Department of City Planning

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor,

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Urban Redevelopment Authority

200 Ross Street,

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

All interested persons are encouraged to review the FY 2016 C.A.P.E.R. Written comments should be addressed to Mr. Michael Petrucci, Assistant Planning Director for Community Development, Department of City Planning, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Written comments on the C.A.P.E.R. will be considered up to and including June 23, 2017.

Mr. Michael Petrucci,

Assistant Planning Director for Community Development

PROPOSED DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE) GOAL METHODOLOGY FOR PARTICIPATION IN

FEDERAL HIGHWAY

ADMINISTRATION (FHWA) FUNDED CONTRACTS FOR FISCAL YEARS 2018-2020

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hereby providing notice of its proposed FHWA DBE Methodology for Federal Fiscal Years 2018-2020.

The proposed methodology used in determination of the goals is available for inspection during normal business hours at:

Pennsylvania Department

of Transportation

Bureau of Equal Opportunity

400 North Street, 5th floor

Harrisburg, PA 17120-0041

Phone (717)787-5891

or (800) 468-4201

The document can also be viewed online at: http://www.padbegoals.org/

The document will be available for inspection for thirty (30) days from the date of this notice. PennDOT will accept written comments on the methodology during this period. All comments, questions, or suggestions regarding this notice may be directed in writing to Ms. Keyla Evans, Acting DBE Section Chief, at the above listed address.

