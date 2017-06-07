Employment Opportunities 6-7-17

DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.

WPXI-TV FULL TIME

ASSIGNMENT EDITOR

WPXI-TV is looking for a smart, creative and enthusiastic newsroom professional to join our award winning team. A degree in journalism or related field is required. Weekend work or overnight shifts may be involved. EOE. Contact: https://jobs.coxmediagroup.com

Human Resources &

IT Administrative Coordinator

The Allegheny County Airport Authority has a position opening for Administrative Coordinator supporting the Human Resources and IT Departments at Pittsburgh International Airport. Complete information about this positions are available at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/careers/acaa-employment

EOE / M / F / D / V

IT PROJECT MANAGER (Multiple Openings)

SDLC Management, Inc. (Greater Pittsburgh, PA area) is currently seeking IT Project Managers to be responsible for carrying out & overseeing all tasks related to the business analysis process, business process re-eng’g, implementation of talent management, building of project schedules, managing projects’ scope & communicating project status & set expectations w/ clients. Specific job duties incl: (i) lead clients critical business & technology projects; (ii) monitor project tasks timelines, resource plans & risks associated w/ project completion using project management software tools such as MS Project; (iii) applying Six Sigma, PMP, Rational & PMBOK tools, as well as RUP, CMMI & Agile methodologies to oversee IT development projects for the Company’s clients; (iv) directing technical & business teams within the SDLC process; (iv) interacting w/ technical resources for problem resolution purposes; (v) performing analysis, problem solving, communication, documentation & critical thinking; & (vi) managing project work for self & others. Must hold MBA degree. 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, 40 hrs/wk. Submit resume by mail to Terri Nicholls, Senior Human Resources Specialist, SDLC Management, Inc., One PPG Place, Suite 3200, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 & reference “IT Project Manager”.

TRANSPLANTATION

INFECTIOUS DISEASE

PHYSICIAN

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Transplantation Infectious Disease Physician to work in Pittsburgh, (Allegheny County), PA. Responsible for the management of infectious complications in immunocompromised hosts. Conduct independent research in topics such as opportunistic bacterial, fungal and viral infections, bench-to-bedside approach to multi-drug resistant organisms, pharmacokinetics of antimicrobials, and collaborative multi-center intervention studies. Treat patients with end stage organ disease referred for transplant and to treat patients undergoing organ transplantation surgery who often develop life-threatening infections or organ rejection following surgery to improve their survival outcomes. Participate in antibiotic stewardship program and take a leadership position in spearheading research, policy and protocol preparation in collaboration with transplant teams. Teach and mentor residents and fellows rotating in the transplant Infectious Diseases. Maintain daily multidisciplinary interaction with other research personnel, pharmacologists, and microbiologists is expected. Must have a Medical degree or foreign equivalent; Completion of a fellowship in Transplantation Surgery/Infectious Diseases, including an additional year of specific SOT (Solid Organ Transplantation) training in Infectious Disease; Must be Board Certified in Infectious Disease; and must have a valid PA medical license or eligibility for licensure. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 170000Q9 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

Construction Manager Position

To manage housing projects and teach construction skills to youth

5 yrs. experience in the construction industry and classroom teaching capabilities

Salary Range: $40,000 to $50,000

Send resumes to marciacrews4@gmail.com or mail to Garfield Jubilee Assoc. Inc., 5323 Penn Ave., Pgh., PA 15224

TV RESEARCH ANALYST

WPXI-TV is seeking to fill a full-time position for a detail oriented individual to provide relevant research data, analysis and marketing support to its local and national advertising teams. Requirements include advanced skills in Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel, good math and writing skills, knowledge of digital resources and strong organizational skills. Experience working in media marketing, market research or sales support is preferred. Qualified candidates should send resumes to Rose Eppich via email at reppich@wpxi.com or by mail to 4145 Evergreen Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214. No phone calls please. WPXI is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

DIGITAL SPECIALIST:

The Digital Specialist will be the subject matter expert representing all WPXI Digital products. The Digital Specialist is responsible for growing digital revenue from existing clients and increasing revenues from high potential prospects generated from collaborative efforts with their Account Executive teammates. Their primary responsibility will be to achieve stated revenue goals by identifying client needs and applying WPXI’s portfolio of digital solutions to meet or exceed their needs. This individual will be an experienced field sales representative with outstanding digital knowledge. The candidate should possess good communication skills (oral and written) as well as the ability to exceed specific activity metrics and revenue goals. Primary method of customer contact will be on site sales calls combined with phone and e-mail contact. Qualified candidates should send resumes to Cedric Thomas at cthomas@wpxi.com or by mail to 4145 Evergreen Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214. No phone calls please. WPXI is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

SALES ASSOCIATE:

The Sales Associate role is to support the sales department in all areas relating to performance of their required and requested duties.

This is an outstanding opportunity to work in the multi-media industry. We are looking for an outgoing self-starter, to assist our sales team at WPXI. Our ideal candidate will be able to hit the ground running, take charge of their position and provide excellent support to our staff of sales professionals. We are looking for someone who has the ability to work effectively with all the departments at our television station and be flexible in an ever changing environment. This position has the potential to interact with internal departments such as Digital, New Business and Production. You will be asked to communicate with agencies and clients. The ideal candidate has great attention to detail, knows how to build successful relationships; can take direction as well as work independently. Prior sales assistant experience is a plus. Qualified candidates should send resumes to Cedric Thomas at cthomas@wpxi.com or by mail to 4145 Evergreen Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214. No phone calls please. WPXI is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Director of Development & Membership

Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is seeking a Director of Development & Membership. This exciting, newly created position will support Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council’s (GPAC) expansion of individual giving, corporate sponsorship, and new foundation resources to support the region’s arts and culture community. We’re looking for a candidate with a variety of fundraising, writing, research and presentation skills to: expand corporate sponsorship, grow individual giving/membership, and research grant opportunities, among other duties. For a full job description including salary, requirements, and application process, please visit http://www.pittsburghartscouncil.org/dev-mem-job

