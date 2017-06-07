New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (June 7 -13)

I BELIEVE IN MIRACLES

WEDNESDAYS IN JUNE—Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Wylie Avenue, Hill District, presents “I Believe in Miracles,” a four-part sermon series preached by pastor Vincent K. Campbell. The event occurs each Wednesday evening in June from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. A free community meal will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Get plugged in each Wednesday in June for an hour of prayer. For more information, call 412-281-6583.

JUNE 7-9—Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth Street, Sewickley, will hold their annual Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening. The theme this year is “The Plan of Salvation.” In addition to the bible lesson, there will arts and crafts, games and dinner each evening. There is no cost and all are welcome. Reverend Travis C. Coon is pastor. For more information, call 412-741-7688.

