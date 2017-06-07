Business Calendar

Invention Showcase

JUNE 13 to 15—INPEX, the country’s largest inventor showcase, returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center with an opening night party and a rooftop Beer Garden networking event at Sienna Mercato, Downtown. Both are open to exhibitors and business attendees. For the complete schedule and to register, visit http://www.inpex.com.

Legal Basics Seminar

JUNE 14—The Chatham Women’s Business Center, in collaboration with Urban Innovation21 and attorneys from Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP present a free Legal Basics seminar. The session will cover the legal topics of business formation and legal structures, overview of business contracts and terms, and business insurance. Registration is required. For more information contact Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1153, or aschlicht@chatham.edu.

