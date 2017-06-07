Awww, we knew you loved us!

The New Pittsburgh Courier is more than just a newspaper.
It’s The Voice of Pittsburgh’s African American Community.
We work hard to keep you informed about issues affecting our community. But we also show off the fun side of our community, spotlighting the movers and shakers, covering numerous events, and highlighting all the positive things and people in Black Pittsburgh.
Pick up your copy each week at these popular Giant Eagle locations…
Giant Eagle Frankstown Ave., East Hills
Giant Eagle South Side, 20th St.
Giant Eagle Shadyside
Giant Eagle East Liberty
Giant Eagle Penn Hills
Giant Eagle Edgewood Towne Center
Giant Eagle Homestead/Waterfront
Giant Eagle Crafton/Ingram West End
Giant Eagle North Side Cedar Ave.
Giant Eagle McKeesport
Giant Eagle Monroeville
GETGOs Baum Blvd, Wilkinsburg, Penn Hills
Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl
Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier