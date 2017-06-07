Another April 4 has quietly come and gone

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Another April 4th has rather quietly come and gone. It’s way past time for those who considered themselves as supporters of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to cease demeaning his tremendous legacy by basically reducing him to “I Have A Dream.”

Anyone who reads Dr. King’s last book “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” published less than a year before he was assassinated knows that Dr. King was much, much more than a dreamer.

No one knew this better than J. Edgar Hoover and his partners in the FBI. Their position is graphically illustrated in a memo written by then FBI Assistant Director, William E. Sullivan who was a close colleague of J. Edgar for some 30 years.

Dated Jan. 8, 1964, the memo, originally published in The Nation magazine, June 17, 1975, went as follows:

“We know that Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King (deletion, deletion) represents a very real security problem in this country. In addition to (deletion), Dr. King, as we know, for some time now has been (deletion). Apart from the security factor, he is a disgrace to the Negro people of this country because of his (deletion) while at the same time purporting to be a minister of the gospel. Obviously he has the capacity to deceive people very successfully. This was made evident most recently by his being selected by Time magazine as the Man of the Year.

Further we know that he has been able to cleverly deceive both very important Protestant and Catholic organizations, securing thereby support from them which gives him added stature. It should be very clear to all of us that Martin Luther King must, at some propitious point in the future, be revealed to the people of this country and to his Negro followers as being what he actually is—a fraud, demagogue and moral scoundrel. When the true facts concerning his activities are presented, such should be enough, if handled properly, to take him off his pedestal and to reduce him completely in influence so that he will no longer be a security problem and no longer will be deceiving and misleading the Negro people.

