Bids and Proposals 6-7-17

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The McKeesport Housing Authority (MHA) will receive sealed Bids for the construction of McKeesport Housing Authority UFAS Apartments in the PA 5-4 community of the Crawford Village Community. Sealed Bids shall be hand delivered to the McKeesport Housing Authority, 2901 Brownlee Street, McKeesport, PA 15132 ATTN: Mr. Stephen Bucklew. Bids will be received until 10:00 AM on 6/29/2017. Prevailing time shall be according to the MHA’s time clock. Bids received after this time shall not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud thereafter.

The Project will be bid in multiple Prime Contracts. The Bids must be sealed and marked separately as follows:

McKeesport Housing Authority: Crawford Village UFAS Apartments:

Attention: Stephen L. Bucklew Executive Director

General Contractor-01

Plumbing Contractor-02

HVAC Contractor-03

Electrical Contractor-04

Bids shall be on a lump-sum basis. Segregated Bids will not be accepted. Interested respondents shall be informed that The McKeesport Housing Authority has entered into a labor agreement with the Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council. The successful bidder must agree to the terms of this agreement. A copy of the agreement is available as part of the Construction Documents, or may be viewed at the offices of the MHA or Canzian / Johnston & Associates, LLC. Attention is called to all respondents that all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for federally assisted contracts must be complied with. This includes strict compliance with Executive Order 11246, as amended (establishing a goal of 6.9% for female employment and 5% minority employment); Nondiscrimination; Executive Order 11625, Minority Business Enterprises; Executive Order 12138, Women Business Enterprise; Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968; Civil Rights Act of 1964; and Minority Business Participation. Notice is hereby given that, because this is a Section 3 project, the successful bidder must, to the greatest extent feasible, use project-area businesses located in or owned in substantial part by, local residents, and to direct newly created employment/subcontracting opportunities to Section 3 residents. Any qualified Section 3 business may make written request to the MHA or to the Design Professional to obtain a list of all potential bidders in order to facilitate their ability to make their services known to these potential bidders.

Bid Documents are being distributed, with twenty-four hour prior notice, by F. L. Haus Company, 921 Ridge Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, by phone (412)231-7700 or fax (412)231-7709. Plans are also available at http://www.flhausplanroom.com. No documents will be distributed until payment has been received in full by F. L. Haus Company. Contact F.L.Haus for the price of the Bid Documents. Free examination of said documents is available at the office of Canzian/Johnston & Associates LLC, The Housing Authority Offices, Pittsburgh Builders Exchange and Dodge Data & Analytics. A mandatory pre-bid conference has been scheduled June 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Housing Authority Offices. The Owner and Architect will be available to answer questions and make clarifications. Arrangements to visit the site can be made by calling Ken Filotei at (412)673-6942 ext. 321.

A certified check or bank draft, payable to McKeesport Housing Authority, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the acceptable sureties, in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bids, shall be submitted with each bid. The McKeesport Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, for any reason. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 60 days subsequent to the opening of the bids.

Stephen Bucklew, Executive Director – MHA

Direct inquiries to Antonio M. Canzian, Project Architect: Canzian / Johnston & Associates, LLC

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time JUNE 13, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment.

CALCULATORS

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

Leon Webb

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on July 11, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Cooling Tower Replacement

Mechanical Prime

Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase on June 6, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County,

800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 999 – Aruba Maintenance Renewal

Bid Proposal No. 1000 – Cisco Maintenance Renewal

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1670

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1670, VERONA PUMP STATION PIPING REPLACEMENT shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 11:00 a.m., Prevailing Time, Thursday, June 29,2017, and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the O&M Building Conference Room 106, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non- refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price. Bidders are encouraged to obtain a copy of the Bid Documents, if they have not already done so, from the Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor ALCOSAN O&M Building, either before or following the Pre-Bid Meeting.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed in writing to Mr. Michael Lichte, P.E., ALCOSAN at Michael.licltte@alcosan.org.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive arty informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

Jan M. Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance



REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT/CHILLED WATER PLANT OPERATOR AT THE DAVID L. LAWRENCE

CONVENTION CENTER AND NORTH SHORE

RIVERFRONT PARK WATER STEPS OPERATOR

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County will receive proposals for Wastewater Treatment Plant/Chilled Water Plant Operator at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and North Shore Riverfront Park Water Steps Operator Services as identified below. The Request for Proposals may be obtained after the date identified below from Taylor Blice- E-mail: tblice@pgh-sea.com.

Project: Wastewater Treatment Plant/Chilled Water Plant and Water Steps Operator

RFP Available: May 31, 2017

Date/Location for Proposals: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 7, 2017, Sports & Exhibition Authority, Attn: Taylor Blice, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Contract No. ACHA-1580,

Admissions & Continued Occupancy Policy

Administrative Plan (ACOP/AP) Services

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide a review of its current ACOP/AP services.

Request for Proposals and Contract Documents are on file and may be obtained at no charge from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting Guy Phillips, Purchasing Manager at gphillips@achsng.com.

A pre-proposal conference (Not Mandatory) will be held in the Authority’s Boardroom on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Proposal submittals are due no later than 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017at the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

The Authority encourages responses from §3 business concerns, small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The Allegheny County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

BATH TUB REFINISHING AT VARIOUS HACP LOCATIONS

IFB# 300-29-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

BATH TUB REFINISHING AT VARIOUS HACP LOCATIONS

IFB# 300-29-17

The documents will be available no later than May 30, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on June 16, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, June 8, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLICATION DATE: June 5, 2017

1. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) shall accept sealed bids for the performance of the work described below (the “Work”) at its office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222, until 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

2. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Project entails repair and preventive maintenance of the Forbes-Semple Parking Garage. Repairs include full and partial depth floor slab repairs to the roof deck level, post-tension cable repairs, waterproofing membrane application and select structural steel framing repairs.

3. The Instructions to Bidders, including the Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, General Conditions, Plans and Specifications, may be obtained after 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222. Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available for a non-refundable amount of $50.00. Payments are to be made payable to the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh via check or money order only.

4. A Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222 at 10:00 a.m. local time on Monday, June 12, 2017. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to provide additional detail regarding the Work. The information provided at the pre-bid conference will be essential in preparing a bid to perform the Work. Persons or entities that intend to submit bids to perform the Work are required to send to the pre-bid conference at least one representative who will understand the information presented at the pre-bid conference in a manner that allows such information to be incorporated in the preparation of the bid to perform the Work. It is expected that the representative who attends the pre-bid conference will be experienced in construction matters and employed by the bidder in a supervisory capacity. Pre-bid attendance is mandatory.

5. Sealed bids received prior to the deadline will be publicly opened and read at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

6. Each bid submitted must be accompanied by a bid guaranty of ten percent (10%) of the proposed bid in the form of a bid bond, certified cashier’s or treasurer’s check payable to the Authority.

7. The Authority reserves the right to in its sole discretion, (i) change, at any time prior to the bid deadline at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 the Contract Documents; (ii) waive any defect, irregularities, or informality in any or all submitted bids; and (iii) reject any or all submitted bids.

David G. Onorato

Executive Director

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on June 21, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)B170322A Bagged Rock Salt

B170329A Refrigerants

B170429A Cleaning of Oil & Water Separators

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on May 31, 2017 in Port Authority’s Public Meeting Room (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will receive sealed bids for Exhibit Hall Concrete Repair (trade package) as identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The design engineer is Barber & Hoffman, Inc. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to SMG, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Linda Mihalic: lmihalic@pittsburgh

cc.com; 412-325-6167. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055 or http://www.

accu-copy.com/accucopy/plan

room2.cfm.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Bid Package Name: Exhibit Hall Concrete Repairs

Bid Package Available: June 6, 2017

Approximate Value: $315,000

Time/Date for Pre-Bid Meeting: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Time/Date for Bid: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Location: David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: