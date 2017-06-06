Pittsburgh Police wants your help identifying persons of interest in South Side bar shooting (VIDEO)

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY AFTER MALE SHOT IN SOUTH SIDE BAR UPDATE: The Violent Crimes Unit is releasing a video from the homicide referenced below. The video shows four persons of interest who Detectives are looking to indentify. Anyone who knows their names and/or whereabouts are encouraged to call Police Headquarters at 412-323-7800 and ask to speak with the Violent Crimes Unit. Callers can remain anonymous. Follow this link to view the video: http://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/dps/Rowdy_Buck.mp4 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE PITTSBURGH, PA – At approximately 12:40 a.m., a passerby informed an Officer working a secondary detail at Thirteen Eleven bar on E. Carson Street that there were possible shots fired inside of the Rowdy Buck bar. Zone 3 Officers who were nearby on a foot patrol were dispatched. As they approached, they observed a male on the sidewalk who appeared to have been shot multiple times in the abdomen. An Officer began to render first aid and Paramedics were dispatched. A large crowd began to gather and additional Officers were dispatched from multiple police zones. Paramedics transported the 25-year-old victim to UPMC Mercy in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased at 1:12 a.m. It was determined that the shooting did occur inside of Rowdy Buck. The Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation at 2:30 a.m. and the investigation is ongoing.